WORLD-LEADING researchers who have spearheaded projects which have impacted lives across the globe were celebrated during a glitzy ceremony.

Experts from the University of Essex were honoured during an awards bash held at the university’s Wivenhoe campus.

The Celebrating Excellence in Research and Impact Awards 2022 aims to highlight how the academics' work is helping people in a positive way.

Academics from across the university’s world-leading departments attended the event which was the first in-person awards ceremony since the start of the pandemic.

It was attended by more than 100 guests and 21 awards were presented to research champions, impactful projects and technical teams during the night.

The projects recognised included one which saw the creation of a new German map and a documentary about how young people coped with the Covid-19 crisis.

Other highlights include a study into how accent prejudice affects people in Essex, and the world-leading the Human Rights, Big Data and Technology Project.

The awards, which the university believes demonstrates its commitment to world-class research, are open to all academics, researchers and doctoral students.

In addition to the awards, the new fellows of the Academy of Social Sciences were also revealed during the event by Pro-Vice Chancellor Research Chris Greer.

He said: “I am incredibly proud of our research community, and I am delighted to celebrate the impact and excellence of the university.

“I’d like to say a special congratulations to everyone shortlisted and the winners.

“Fittingly this celebration comes just weeks after the Research Excellence Framework highlighted our role as a world-leading research centre.

“Part of what sets us apart as a university is our dual commitment to excellence in education and research for the benefit of individuals and communities, locally regionally, nationally and globally.

“As the world emerges from the pandemic and faces new challenges sparked by misinformation, conflict, and climate change, now, more than ever, the world needs authoritative, influential and trusted interdisciplinary research to help tackle these challenges.”

A full list of the winners is available to view online by visiting essex.ac.uk.