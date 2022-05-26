A YOUTH volunteering forum is launching in Tendring in a bid to help more young people become volunteers.

Youth Inspired Tendring is a new forum bringing together 16 to 18-year-olds, or up to 21-year-olds for those with additional needs, to lead the way in local social action.

Starting on June 1, the forum will meet regularly to discuss and plan community projects such as fundraising, helping charities, park or beach cleans, or supporting events.

Tracey Quinn, volunteer co-ordinator for young people at Community Voluntary Services Tendring (CVST) has set up the group and is now calling for young people to join.

She said: “CVST runs Volunteer Essex in Tendring and as part of that are working to both improve the volunteer opportunities available and get more young people volunteering.

“It goes hand in hand that to get more young people to become volunteers there needs to be more opportunities for them to sign up to.

“This forum is a big part of that work and will not only be a way for young people to volunteer but also to lead the way and inspire others to take up the mantel.

“They will lead the way in looking for ways to tackle social issues and to support their local communities.”

Tracey added: “Volunteering can give an amazing feel-good factor, and it is also great for future job prospects, gaining new skills, and meeting new friends.

“So if you’re aged between 16 and 18, or up to 21 with additional needs, then get in touch and join our new youth forum.”

The forum will meet weekly on Wednesdays at CVST’s Clacton hub, Imperial House, 20-22 Rosemary Road.

Anyone interested should contact Tracey on tracey.quinn@cvstendring.org.uk.