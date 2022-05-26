PATRIOTIC pupils will embark on a celebratory saunter around a small village to commemorate the Queen’s milestone anniversary.

Students at Engaines Primary School and Nursery will walk around Little Clacton tomorrow while dressed in red, white and blue clothing.

The tiny royalists are taking on the stroll to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee, which celebrates the 70 years since she took to the throne.

Setting off at 2pm, the students will walk up St Osyth Road East and then past the church and Amber Chinese takeaway.

They will next make their way around a green beauty spot before heading back to the school grounds using the same route.

Parents, residents and family members are encouraged to line the streets to see the procession pass through the village but are asked to not stand on the pavements.

Once they have returned to the school, the pupils will enjoy a range of Jubilee-themed activities while their loved ones make the most of the free tea, coffee and cake.

Cardboard cut-outs of the Queen will also provide photo opportunities and the students will sing the national anthem.

Guests will also have the chance to enter a raffle to win a special Jubilee cake designed by catering manager Sumire Haddock Raffle.

A spokesman for the school said: “We hope to see you all there to help us celebrate this momentous occasion.”