NORTH Essex health leaders have urged parents to take up the offer of vaccination amid a rise in youngsters contracting long Covid.

A 40 per cent increase has been seen in the number of UK children aged under 16 suffering with the illness, the latest figures show.

Numbers from the Office of National Statistics show the number of children aged under 16 with self-reported long Covid increased from 77,000 in October of last year to 119,000 in January 2022.

It follows new global evidence which is emerging and highlights while Covid causes relatively mild disease in most children, healthy youngsters are showing signs of long-term issues related to the virus.

The illness can leave children and adults with long-lasting and unpleasant symptoms including fatigue, shortness of breath and difficulty in concentrating.

Local health experts note parents of young children may be declining the offer of vaccination, believing either the symptoms of Covid are too mild to warrant vaccination protection, or since their child may already have contracted Covid their natural immunity will protect them against any future infection.

Lisa Nobes, chief nurse for the Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care System, says: “I encourage parents who have not taken up the offer to reconsider.

Health leader - Lisa Nobes

“Young children are routinely vaccinated, including for flu, MenB and PCV, and since we know the Covid vaccine is safe, I ask parents and guardians to consider this vaccine as just another vaccine that’s needed to protect health.

“It’s distressing too that the number of young people with long Covid is on the increase; it can leave long lingering and distressing symptoms, and no-one would want their child to suffer with these conditions.

“If you’ve previously decided to decline vaccination please think again.

“We’ve got a telephone helpline that’s open every day on 0344 257 3961 and if you’ve got any questions give them a call or pop into any vaccination site for trusted facts and information.”

Every child aged five and over is entitled to receive two NHS Covid vaccinations and, during half-term, no-appointment walk-in clinics will be available at Leisure World, Cowdray Avenue, Colchester.