A NEW Adult Community Learning centre is set to be opened in Harwich as part of County Hall’s levelling-up initiative.

Essex County Council has announced it will be funding a new space to boost skills and education in the town in a bid to open-up well-paid secure jobs at Freeport East for local people.

The cash for the centre will come from the council’s Levelling Up Fund, part of its Everyone’s Essex strategy.

Andrew Sheldon, Essex County Council’s deputy cabinet member for education excellence, lifelong learning and employability, said: “Levelling up means spreading opportunity and ensuring that everyone can succeed in life and fulfil their potential, regardless of where they live or their family background or circumstances.

“While it is important that people have access to good jobs, for Harwich residents it is vital that we ensure that more people have the opportunity to access the education and skills they will need to secure these jobs both in the present and the future.

“This is why we are putting such a strong emphasis on education, skills and literacy and I am delighted that the residents of Harwich will soon be able to take advantage of the great support that our colleagues at ACL can provide.”

Courses at the centre will be initially offered for a fixed period while local needs are established.

The scheme will be support by an engagement and outreach officer, who will work with residents and employers in the community on all the learning that will be available, helping to refer and signpost them to skills and opportunities, as well as promoting the value of lifelong learning.

An Essex County Council spokesperson added: “This project is about really engaging with the community, ensuring that local residents are able to access learning opportunities in the spaces that work best for them.

“Therefore, we will be working with businesses and communities to identify these spaces and tailor our learning offer so that it meets the needs of local residents.”

“The budget for ACL spaces in Harwich and the location of these spaces are currently being established as the two aspects of this initiative do relate to each other.”