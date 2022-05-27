A TRIO of environmentally conscious campaigners forced an insurance company to close after staging a protest against its involvement with fossil fuel projects.

Three activists from Colchester and north Essex joined more than 60 other Extinction Rebellion demonstrators outside the Lloyd’s of London headquarters.

After gathering early in the morning, the protestors proceeded to block the numerous entrances to the building, preventing staff from entering.

Some of those who participated even glued themselves on to the doors while others held aloft banners, conveying their pro-planet message to the press and the public.

As a result of the stunt, bosses at the insurance and reinsurance giant were left with no choice but to close the business for the day.

Extinction Rebellion staged the protest to demand the company stop insuring fossil fuel projects such as the Trans Mountain Pipeline extension in Canada.

At the time of the action, 16 insurers had reportedly already cut ties with the project but in the month following the action, two more insurers have followed suit.

Lisa Cross, co-founder of Greenstead Growers Community Gardens, said: "I'm overjoyed to hear this news.

“This is a good example of the power of non-violent civil disobedience. Changes like this within the system are vital if we are to bring an end to global fossil fuel use."

Ellisif Wasmuth, a philosophy lecturer at the University of Essex, was one of the activists who glued herself to one of the doors of the Lloyd’s of London building.

She said: “Being glued to a door felt quite daunting, but Lloyd’s is the lead insurer of the most damaging fossil fuel projects in the world, including tar sands and fracking.

“So, it felt important to be part of this solidarity action. Seeing that it is having an effect is inspiring.”

The Trans Mountain Pipeline in Canada has reportedly been fiercely opposed by Indigenous communities whose land it cuts through.

Rosie Dodds, a charity worker from Clacton, said: “Indigenous land defenders in Canada have been leading the struggle against the Trans Mountain Pipeline, putting their bodies on the line to stop construction.

“The action against Lloyd’s was in solidarity with their struggle, and it’s been inspiring to watch their incredible bravery and be part of a cross-Atlantic campaign.”