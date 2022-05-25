COLCHESTER Liberal Democrats called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign after the damning report into the Partygate scandal.

An official inquiry said the “senior leadership” in Mr Johnson’s Government must “bear responsibility” for the culture which led to coronavirus lockdown rules being broken.

The report by senior civil servant Sue Gray said the public would be “dismayed” by a series of breaches of coronavirus rules in No 10 and Westminster.

“The events that I investigated were attended by leaders in Government. Many of these events should not have been allowed to happen,” she said.

The Metropolitan Police has issued 126 fines for rule breaches in No 10 and Whitehall, with the Prime Minister receiving a single fixed-penalty notice for his birthday party.

But Ms Gray added: “Many will be dismayed that behaviour of this kind took place on this scale at the heart of Government.”

Read more >> This is what the Sue Gray report says about Boris Johnson ahead of announcement

Mr Johnson apologised in the House of Commons and said: “I’m confident with the changes and new structures that are now in place that we are humbled by the experience, and we have learned our lesson.”

But Colchester Lib Dems called on Boris Johnson to resign saying he was “failing the country”.

Councillor Martin Goss said: “While local residents made sacrifices, Johnson’s Number 10 partied. They think it’s one rule for them and another for the rest of us.

“The Sue Gray report is an insult to local people’s sacrifices during the pandemic. We have all seen the pictures. It’s clear they think they can take the British public for fools.

“Whilst people in Colchester were making heartbreaking sacrifices, we know Boris Johnson’s Downing Street was the scene of raucous parties and disgraceful behaviour. It is time Johnson did the decent thing and resigned.”

The Gazette contacted Conservative MP Will Quince (Colchester), Giles Watling (Clacton) and James Cleverly (Braintree).

None responded to our requests for comment.

Witham MP and Home Secretary Priti Patel declined to comment.

Harwich and North Essex MP Sir Bernard Jenkin’s spokesman said: “Sir Bernard is refraining from comment because he is member of the Privileges Committee which will adjudicate on whether the Prime Minister deliberately misled the House of Commons.

“The clerk of the Privileges Committee has advised members of the committee should not make any public statement on cases referred to the committee to ensure impartiality in their adjudications.”