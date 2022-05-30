MORE patients in Essex who suffer with everything from loneliness to self-isolation will now be able to get the help they need following an injection of funding.

The East of England Ambulance Service Charity has just secured a grant of more than £116,000 from the NHS Charities Together Ambulance Grants Programme.

The organisation was awarded the windfall after innovatively establishing the Unmet Needs Navigator Team with a view of better supporting patients with hidden needs.

It will see crew members ask patients who they are called out to if they require community help for non-medical issues such as lack of carer respite and loneliness.

Duncan Moore, who is part of the clinical lead team within the East of England Ambulance Service Trust, hopes the demand on the NHS could now be reduced.

He said: “Covid-19 has had a detrimental impact on social isolation, which has affected physical and mental health.

“There is an ever-changing demand being placed upon the clinicians who respond to the community on behalf of the trust.

“Any additional innovation that supports them to ensure the needs of the patient and their family or their carers can be better met is very much welcomed.”

The Unmet Needs Navigator Team will operate for an 18 month pilot period before its success is reviewed.