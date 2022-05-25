A BRAVE little boy who had just two haircuts in his life has braved a trim in aid of children fighting cancer.

Having been growing his beautiful blonde hair since he was a baby, Finley Pitcher, five, of Dovercourt, has only cut it twice to keep it neat for school.

But when the Mayflower Primary School reception pupil found out he could donate his hair to the Princess Trust he was more than excited to say goodbye to his long ponytails.

Finley managed to raise £530 for the charity after having 11 inches of hair trimmed by Sarah at Rileys Barbers in Manningtree.

His mother Helena Pitcher, 34, said: “He liked the idea of donating his hair and helping other children, so we waited for it to grow another couple of inches before booking him in for the big hair cut.

“Finley has sent his hair donation to the Little Princess Trust and said ‘I hope the little girl or boy loves their wig made with my hair’.”

Finley had 11 inches of hair cut

Helena and her husband Tom Pitcher, 40, described their son as a “very kind” and “very caring” young boy who loves dinosaurs, visiting the Colchester Zoo and spending time with his two brothers.

And, of course, his new haircut.

Helena added: “ I felt quite emotional about his hair being gone. It took a lot of getting used him. He looks so different.

“But all of a sudden he looks very grown up.

“He loved it as soon as the hairdresser cut all the long pony tails. He said ‘I love it, thank you.’

“Every day he is coming up with new reasons why having a short hair is better than having long hair.”

To support Finley with his hair his parents set up a fundraising page which in no time smashed its initial £100 target.

Helena added: “We are extremely proud of Finley for choosing to donate his hair and caring so much for others.

“We would also like to thank everyone who has supported Finley by donating to the Little Princess Trust, we have been absolutely blown away by how much has been raised.”