AN apologetic town councillor who accidentally sent “obscene” material to a WhatsApp group has returned to his position after being suspended.

Michael Judson, who has been on Brightlingsea Town Council for nine years, accidentally forwarded a private picture intended for his partner to the group and it was then circulated within the community last November.

Members of Brightlingsea Town Council argued the authority’s reputation would be damaged by Mr Judson staying and called for him to resign but he refused.

Mr Judson admitted he has struggled with technology and pleaded with councillors “not to throw me on the scrapheap based upon a silly, one-off mistake” during a meeting last year.

It has now been revealed the councillor has now returned to his position after serving a six month suspension from council duties.

Brightlingsea mayor Mick Barry said councillors have accepted Mr Judson’s apology and had moved on.

He said: “Councillor Judson expressed deep regret and apologised unreservedly for what was a catastrophic error of judgement.

“It was a private issue which raised a number of concerns, but they were dealt with very positively.

“Many of us would’ve taken another route and kept our heads down but he showed real resilience and carried on, served his time and is back. He has shown a lot of character.

“We are all volunteers on the town council and I know councillor Judson is in for the right reasons, he’s committed to Brightlingsea.

“This is an older citizen who has made a terrible mistake and has suffered for it.”

Addressing the town council last December, Mr Judson told his colleagues he was “deeply disappointed” in himself and apologised for the embarrassment he had caused.

He said: “The past year has been a dark place; private issues have troubled me. For some time I have struggled with technology.

“I made a terrible mistake when sending a private picture to my partner. I simply pressed a wrong button and it was a huge mistake.

“I ask you not to throw me on the scrapheap based upon a silly one-off mistake that was never intended to be seen by anybody else other than my partner.”

Mr Judson was contacted for comment but had not responded at the time of going to press.