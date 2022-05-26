A DRUG dealer caught with crack cocaine and diamorphine was branded a “very fortunate man” by a judge who spared him a prison sentence.

Marcus Francis was found to be in possession of the Class A drugs by police officers in Clacton on January 12, 2020.

Chelmsford Crown Court heard the 38-year-old had 1.057 grams of diamorphine and an undisclosed quantity of crack cocaine which he intended to supply.

Francis, of Colchester Road, Holland-on-Sea, admitted the offences, but Recorder William Clegg QC decided to spare him an immediate prison sentence.

Mr Clegg stated Francis was a “very fortunate man” to have had this offence hanging over him for so long, impacting the sentence he could impose.

He said: “Being involved in the supply of Class A drugs is always a serious offence. You played a significant role in the supply of drugs.

“I treat you effectively as a man of good character and take into account what I’ve read about your medical condition.”

Francis, who admitted two counts of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply, was sentenced to two years imprisonment, suspended for two years, and must undertake 25 days of rehabilitation.

He must also carry out 12 sessions of community work and pay £425 in costs.