A SUMMER safety morning is set to be held in Brightlingsea.

Community Voluntary Services Tendring is holding the pop-up Summer Safety event to give residents tips and advice on keeping safe during the summer months.

The event, on Tuesday, May 31, from 10.30am to 1pm, will cover topics such as sea safety, fire awareness, outdoor injuries, bike and road safety, burglary prevention, keeping hydrated or cool, keeping active and looking after pets in the heat.

There will be a variety of services and organisations on hand, which may include Essex Fire Service, the police and the RNLI, as well as information on what events and activities are happening during the summer holidays.

The event, at the Brightlingsea Council Parish Hall in Victoria Place, will also see the launch of the CVST summer colouring competition for children, which will run until August 15.