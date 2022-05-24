PLANS have been submitted for a new Burger King restaurant at a holiday park in St Osyth.

Haven Leisure has applied for permission for the new outlet at Orchards Holiday Village in Colne Way, Point Clear.

It also wants to build a new container bar, jump tower, climbing wall and bungee trampolines on the site of a former bowling green.

A decision on the application is expected to be made by Tendring Council by July 6.