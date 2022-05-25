ORGANISERS are looking for a worthy grandmother to honour as their queen for the day at a right royal street party in Frinton.

The genteel town will be putting up the bunting in Connaught Avenue to mark Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee on Friday, June 3, from 2pm until 6pm.

The road will be closed for the event, which will include free children’s rides, the Essex Caledonian Band, the Tendring Brass band, entertainers and a children’s barn dance.

There will also be a children’s treasure hunt to find 15 knitted corgis in the town’s shops and the town’s lifeboat volunteers will take part in a sausage-making contest at Wright’s Butchers.

A tea party will be laid by the Frinton Business Group and St Mary’s Church for 100 pensioners, who will have transport supplied from their care homes.

The event is being organised by groups from across the town, including the business group, Frinton Rotary Club, the town’s churches and Frinton Lawn Tennis Club, which will be hosting children’s soft ball tennis and croquet in the avenue.

Wendy Simon, from the group, said: “We would love for children and families to nominate a grandmother to be our queen for the day.

“She will be given a makeover and have her hair done before being our guest of honour and riding in a vintage car.

“We want to honour someone who perhaps has had a terrible two years due to Covid and deserves to be treated and given a wonderful time.

“I think because of Frinton’s past association with the Duke of Connaught, Frinton will always be a place that welcomes the royal family – and a great place to celebrate Her Majesty’s wonderful 70 years.”

Walton’s High Street Jubilee Party will take place on Thursday, June 2, and will be followed by the lighting of the beacon near Walton’s iconic Naze Tower in the evening.

Walton’s carnival queen and her court, together with Walton Sea Cadet band, will accompany the mayor to light the beacon.

To nominate a grandmother to be queen for the day email a picture and your reason why to wendy.simon@btconnect.com by May 31.