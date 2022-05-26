CAMPAIGNERS are celebrating after a crumbling section of the sea wall at Walton’s Naze cliffs was saved following emergency work.

The damaged sea wall at the north-east point of the Naze has been secured after 17 days of intense activity by volunteers from the Naze Protection Society.

The 25-metre-long section has been fortified with concrete blocks and baskets filled with rocks.

The urgent work had to be completed in the short window of time between the protected breeding seasons of resident birds and the end of the migratory birds’ breeding season David Eagle, chairman of the society, said: “The society has been busy all year raising awareness of the cliffs’ hazardous condition and raising funds for the remedial work.

“Every Thursday the society has a stall at Walton Market providing information and leaflets on the Naze’s condition.

“It also sells donated items and over the last 12 months has raised almost £3,000.

“Donation boxes in local shops, pubs and other venues have added to the funds. In total £20,000 has been raised.

“The society recognises that it is essential for the Walton community to demonstrate the extent of its concern and care for the Naze through public donation.

“Only that will enable local government funds to be released, but as a Site of Special Scientific Interest, the Naze has an importance beyond the Walton community.”

In 2011, Crag Walk, a £1.2million walkway sited along the beach in front of the southern end of the Naze cliffs, was built to shore up the wall of rock, but in recent years campaigners have been growing increasingly concerned at the speed of erosion of other sections of the iconic cliffs.

The Naze Protection Society hopes to generate £20,000 every year to protect the corroding coastline.

It was feared that the consequences for the Naze cliffs, water treatment centre and businesses using the Backwaters, could have been catastrophic without the latest emergency works, although a longer-term solution is needed.

Tendring Council said it is working on two other schemes to reduced erosion and build up sediment further along the coast.