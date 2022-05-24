CIGARETTES and a bottle of perfume were stolen after a callous crook broke into a car during the early hours of the morning.

Essex Police have launched an investigation after several items were snatched from a parked car in Queens Road, Clacton, between 1am and 2am on May 22.

During the heist a small amount of cash was taken from inside the vehicle, in addition to cigarettes and a bottle of perfume.

The culprit then fled the scene before the owner of the car had realised their vehicle had been targeted and ransacked.

The force have now launched an appeal asking for anyone with information which might help with their investigation to contact officers as soon as possible

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “Our enquiries are ongoing.

“We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash cam or doorbell footage to get in touch.

“If you have any information, you can submit a report online at essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

“Please quote crime reference number 42/129834/22. Alternatively, you can also call us on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”