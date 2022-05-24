The Essex Serpent and Gemma Collins: Self-Harm and Me were both included on the longlist of nominations for the National Television Awards 2022.

This longlist was announced this morning (Tuesday, May 24), which can be voted on by the public before the official nominations list is revealed in August ahead of the actual ceremony itself on September 15.

In terms of Essex-related shows, The Essex Serpent did well, receiving three nominations in total.

The gothic romance series, based on the novel of the same name, has only just started streaming on Apple TV+ but has already made an impression it seems.

It was nominated in the category of New Drama as well as twice in the Drama Performance category for Tom Hiddleston's role as Will Ransome and Claire Danes' role as Cora Seaborne.

Meanwhile, former The Only Way Is Essex star Gemma Collins was also involved in the longlist for her documentary Gemma Collins: Self-Harm and Me.

The Channel 4 documentary took a look into her struggle with self-harm and depression.

You can vote for which shows and people you would like to keep in the nominations for the National Television Awards over on their website here.