WORK has started on construction of a £4.5million commercial workspace development in Jaywick.

Contractors TJ Evers took over the site, off Lotus Way, in April to prepare the area for construction, and now ground-breaking has taken place.

The site will house 24 affordable business units, a ten-pitch covered market, training room, café, public toilets and community garden on the former Sunspot arcade site.

Lesley Wagland Essex County Council’s cabinet member for economic renewal, said: “Any project of this scale takes a lot of planning, so to be at the point of spades in the ground on this scheme – which will deliver support for local businesses and local jobs for residents is something to be celebrated.

“This new commercial space will provide affordable space for 25 businesses, a covered market, as well as a new community garden and I look forward to being able to visit again once the workspace is fully open.”

Funding for the scheme comes from Essex County Council (ECC), which has contributed £2million, the Getting Building Fund, administered by the South East Local Enterprise Partnership, with £1.97million, and Tendring Council which has contributed £405,000.

Work on the project, which will support around 56 full-time equivalent jobs, will take 40 weeks with the scheme due to open next Spring.