Here is a selection of animals from the RSPCA branches in Essex and the affiliated Danaher Animal House who are looking for a forever home.

There are some animals from the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch and the Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home website for details.

You can also donate to the charities to help it carry on its rescue work at the same websites.

Edie

Edie (RSPCA)

Gender - Female

Age - Six years old

Breed - Domestic shorthair crossbreed

Colour - Tabby

Edie is a cat who is looking for a kind companion who can give her a stable home and the reassurance she needs after her previous owner was no longer able to take care of her.

She enjoys exploring and to curl up on your lap afterwards to snooze the rest of the day away.

If you want to adopt Edie you can view her full profile here.

Melly and Oreo

Melly and Oreo (Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male (Melly) and Female (Oreo)

Age - Two years old (Melly) and One-two years old (Oreo)

Breed - Cinnamon cross (Melly) and Polish cross (Oreo)

Colour - Brown (Melly) and Black and White (Oreo)

Melly and Oreo are rabbits who would like to be rehomed as a pair with no additional rabbits.

They would be suitable for first-time owners or families with young children.

If you want to adopt Melly and Oreo you can view their full profile here.

Charlie

Charlie (RSPCA)

Gender - Male

Age - Three years old

Breed - Newfoundland

Colour - Black

Charlie is described as a friendly and sometimes overexcitable dog who has not had much experience of the world outside the small garden he lived in before coming into the RSPCA's care.

Ideally new adopters would have some experience of owning large breed dogs before. Charlie will need all his basic training starting from scratch. He loves treats so with positive reinforcement he should be a quick learner.

He is used to sharing his space with other dogs, so could potentially share with another dog pending a dog meet.

If you want to adopt Charlie, you can view his full profile here.

Smudge

Smudge (RSPCA)

Gender - Female

Age - Six years old

Breed - Domestic shorthair crossbreed

Colour - Black and White

Smudge is a cat who came into the RSPCA's care through no fault of her own after her previous owners situation at home changed.

She will need a patient owner who is able to give her the time and space to get used to her new home and who can give her some much deserved TLC.

If you want to adopt Smudge you can view their full profile here.