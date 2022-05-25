PREPARATIONS are underway to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee at Clacton Pier.

The attraction will be joining thousands of venues across the country and beyond putting on special events to mark the occasion.

A free fireworks extravaganza is being staged on Friday June 3 starting at around 9pm as part of the pier’s biggest ever annual pyrotechnics programme.

More than 100 Union Flags have been put up at various sites around the attraction including on the Big Wheel, the central concourse and on the east side.

Director Billy Ball said the Jubilee is a major milestone in the country’s history and he hoped that Tendring residents will be making the most of it.

“It is a fantastic achievement for the Queen to reach 70 years of service, and we are very proud to be playing a part in those celebrations,” he said.

“She is the first British monarch to serve for seven decades, and it really is something to celebrate over the specially extended bank holiday.

“We have gone all out with our bunting and flags across the pier as well as putting on this extra fireworks display.

“Clacton Pier is currently celebrating it’s 150th birthday year and this makes it a very special time for us.”

The attraction’s rides are opening up for an extra day this Friday (May 27) from 12-5pm.

They will then be operating every day of the week through until September – rather than just at weekends and in school holidays.