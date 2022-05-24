GAMES, magic and music will celebrate the Queen’s platinum jubilee in Clacton.

The Mad About Theatre Company and Community Voluntary Services Tendring are working together to host the event at the West Greensward on Saturday, June 4.

Held between 10am and 3pm, the 1953 theme Platina Plaza event will include a theatre marquee with live entertainment compared by magician and entertainer Christopher Frost.

There will also be performances from JA Performance Art, local magician Tony Malloy, and a drumming workshop.

Stalls running games will raise money for charities and The Mad Soul Food Tea Tent will raise money for its food project.

Indi Allen, event organiser, said: “The celebration will be in the spirit of a platinum event, showcasing the strength, durability and unity of the community.

“It’s going to be 1950s theme and we’re hoping the stallholders will dress up for the occasion.

“There will a marquee and stage to create a mini theatre with 150 seats.

“And a few classic vehicles to add to the theme.”

She added: “The event gives many charities and community organisations a showcase for their work.

“It will bring volunteers of all ages together to create a community day.

“The theatre company are billing this as a family day to enjoy being beside the seaside and taking part in traditional games and fun.”

CVST will have a stall as well as running a safety stall offering advice and information including sun safety and safety at sea.

Chief officer Sharon Alexander said: “We’re really looking forward to what is set to be an amazing event to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.”