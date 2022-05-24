A "TRUE local legend" has died just weeks after having a stand named after him.

Gordon Carter has been a passionate supporter of Little Oakley Football Club, which plays in the Essex Senior Football League, for the past 70 years.

To honour his loyalty, the club has recently had a stand named in his honour which has the capacity to seat 100 people.

Gordon, who used to live next to the club, celebrated his 88th birthday on April 23.

Using Twitter, the club announced his death describing him as the “longest serving supporter” and “ a true local legend with such a warming character” who “ will be sorely missed by all that knew him".

Michael Good, who is the chairman of Little Oakley Football Club said it ”played a very important part” of Gordon’s life.

He added: “He has been involved for 70 years and could see the stand from where he lived.

“It is very sad for his family and the football club.”

Mr Good said the “local legend” was “very pleased” to be honoured by the Gordon Carter Stand.

The new stand came as part of improvements at the club’s Memorial Ground after it moved up in from Step 7 in the National League System to Step 5.

Gordon has performed various roles within the club in the past 70 years and Mr Good said he thought “it was a fitting gesture to name the stand after him".

He said: “We saw each other almost on a weekly basis.

“His family are also heavily involved within the football club.

“His granddaughter owns a local pub and she is a key sponsor for the football club.

“Steve Gawn is his son-in-law and is both the groundsman and chairman of Little Oakley memorial club which is where the football club is based.”

Talking about Gordon’s bright personality, Mr Good, who has been the chairman of the club for 25 years, added: “ "He was a character, full of life and a big family man, he'll be missed by everyone whose is involved in the football club."