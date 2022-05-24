GREEN-FINGERED volunteers in Frinton have been handed an award for community involvement in the town’s beautiful blooms.

A certificate was awarded to the organisation by Anglia in Bloom following last year’s virtual awards.

It was presented to Frinton in Bloom volunteers, pupils from Frinton Primary School and members of Frinton and Walton Heritage Trust at the trust’s beautiful Railway Cottage Gardens.

Each year, judges working on behalf of Anglia in Bloom inspect the best flower displays across the regions, but judging took place virtually last year following contained uncertainty over the Covid-19 pandemic.

Despite the pandemic, volunteers in Frinton worked hard to keep the town looking pretty, especially the Railway Cottage Garden.

David Foster, from Frinton in Bloom, said: “Anglia in Bloom’s competition last year was based on virtual judging from the pictures and write up of just ten categories.

“A total of 23 villages, towns and cities entered the competition and Frinton in Bloom were deemed joint winners in the neighbourhood category.

“This category is heavily into protecting the environment with activities from litter picking to ways of reducing pollution with sustainable planting and how the local community and schools work in partnership.”