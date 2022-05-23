Drivers in and around Tendring will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A120, from 8am May 19 to 5pm May 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A120 eastbound and westbound, between Horsley Cross roundabout and Ramsey Roundabout. Diversion route for local authority works on behalf of Essex Highways.
And one more closure will begin over the next seven days:
• A120, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on June 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A120 eastbound and westbound, between Horsley Cross roundabout and Ramsey roundabout. Diversion route for local authority works on behalf of TBF traffic.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.
