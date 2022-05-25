TWO trees have been planted at a popular garden in Frinton to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
Frinton and Walton Town Council mayor Terry Allen was joined by pupils from Frinton Primary School to plant two magnolia trees at The Spinney, near Frinton Railway Station.
David Foster, from Frinton in Bloom, said the trees have been planted to mark 70 years of Queen Elizabeth’s reign and that the garden was chosen due to its growing popularity as a visitor and community attraction.
He added: “Although magnolia trees are not native to the UK but mostly originate from China and Japan they do thrive in mild climates so their floral spring displays will add to the diversity of the existing planting.
“On this memorable event the mayor was joined by 12 children who represented the school’s children's council.
“Mr Allen said he was honoured and proud to be involved with such a positive and memorable historic planting which will give much pleasure to all those who visit the Spinney for many years to come.”
An information plaque will be added once the trees are established.
