A DANGEROUS thug caught carrying two blades in public just days before he launched a vicious knife attack on a vulnerable woman will not serve any additional time behind bars.

Keith Palfreman, 43, cut his victim’s arms “down to the bone” during a knife attack in Talbot Avenue, Jaywick, on September 26, 2020.

After he was convicted of causing grievous bodily harm following a trial at Chelmsford Crown Court, he was judged to be a dangerous offender and jailed for seven years, with an additional three years on licence.

During a sentencing hearing in November last year, the court was told he struck his victim’s head and torso ten times before pushing her to the kitchen floor, where he headbutted and kicked her.

He then picked up a 5ins kitchen knife and threatened to “cut her open and kill her”.

He knelt over her and held the knife to her face, causing a small injury, before stabbing downwards three or four times.

Months into his sentence, Palfreman, of Langham Drive, Clacton, was hauled back before a judge to face two further charges of possessing a knife in public.

He admitted the charges on Monday, the day he was due to stand trial.

The court heard on September 14, 2020, Palfreman was searched by police in Mendlesham Close, Clacton, after he was spotted “behaving in a concerning way”.

Officers found one kitchen knife tucked into his sock and another stashed in a bag he was carrying.

The court heard he told police the knives were “for fishing” or for use “making tent pegs”.

But Judge David Turner QC said: “There was a shortage of fishing equipment discernible in your bag and there was no fishing place other than at least, it seems on the evidence, a 12 minute walk away.

“In short the Crown, as it’s put in their written opening of the case, regard your explanation as obvious nonsense.”

The judge said Palfreman, who has 45 convictions for 103 offences, gave the police a false name and failed to mention he was carrying the knives before they were seized.

He added: “There’s no suggestion on that day you were actively misbehaving with the knives, let alone threatening other members of the public.

"But the danger with knives, especially with someone of your volatility and penchant for crime, is that the use or production of a knife can be a disaster waiting to happen.

“I’m afraid that’s why knives – as I’m sure you will understand – are taken extremely seriously by the courts."

Palfreman was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment, but the sentence will run alongside his current jail term.

Judge Turner said: “I’ve decided realistically, 20 months on from you having received a very substantial sentence, there isn’t any necessity for me to seek to complicate that sentence by increasing its length.”