THREE new Changing Places facilities will be built around Tendring following a government funding award.

Tendring Council has been given £300,000 from the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities to build the new specialist disabled toilet and changing amenities.

The facilities will at the Promenade Way car park in Brightlingsea, the lower promenade at Holland Haven Country Park and on the lower promenade below Marine Parade East, Clacton, close to Beaches Café.

The council has already installed five Changing Places facilities across the district, thanks to a scheme with Essex County Council’s Short Breaks team.

Michael Talbot, the district council’s cabinet member for environment, said: “Changing Places have proved to be highly successful and a lifeline to people who would not otherwise be able to visit Tendring.

“This funding will improve the offer in more of our seafront locations and allow families with special needs the opportunity of a day at the seaside.”

Changing Places are facilities for people who cannot use traditional disabled toilets and include hoists, height-adjustable changing tables and sinks, and shower facilities.

A key is required to access the facilities, and those wishing to apply for a key can do so at.tendringdc.gov.uk/leisure/seafront-and-beaches/changing-places.