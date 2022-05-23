A FORMER police officer made a series of inappropriate sexual comments towards a female officer, a misconduct panel heard.

Jamie Ellis was socialising while off duty in May 2021 when he inappropriately touched an officer without her consent.

The former policeman also made a series of unsolicited and inappropriate sexual comments towards another off duty officer, before he was challenged by a fellow policeman on the night.

Essex Police launched an investigation after a report was made to the force and a virtual gross misconduct hearing was held.

The misconduct panel has now found the allegations were proven and Mr Ellis had breached standards relating to authority, respect and courtesy and discreditable conduct.

The panel found if he had not already resigned, Mr Ellis would have been dismissed.

Deputy chief constable Andy Prophet said: “I expect the highest standards of behaviour from officers and staff, both on duty and off duty.

“Being a police officer means you have a responsibility to protect and serve our communities. On this occasion, the actions of PC Ellis fell far below the standards I expect and the public of Essex deserves.

“Behaviour such as that displayed by PC Ellis has no place in policing or indeed within society more generally.”