A GROUP of kind-hearted volunteers is looking to secure an ambulance to help injured Ukrainian refugees.

The Harwich Ukraine Support Project has already raised £7,000 but are hoping to collect a further £2,000 for an ambulance to assist refugees in Moldova.

The group, which has around 15 volunteers, has been working closely with charity TEECH to relieve the humanitarian crisis.

They are hoping to secure the ambulance and fill it with vital items of aid before the next trip to Moldova on June 19.

Kitty Claire Bridges, who is one of the volunteers, said: “We felt we were collecting all these items but thought ‘Is that what is necessary or not?’

“Moldova is one of the poorest countries in that area before this happened.

“Now they have in influx of nearly ten per cent of refugees seeking a safe place.

“Their hospitals are overrun and this ambulance will remain in Moldova to carry on the work.

“We have sourced an ambulance and paid the deposit but we need to raise approximately another £2,000 in order to complete the purchase and send it with a defibrillator."

The volunteers are also hoping to hold coffee mornings for Ukrainian families in Harwich every Monday from June.

To donate visit bit.ly/3MDkTNF. For more email ukrainesupport@harwichccp.com.