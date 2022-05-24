A MAN facing a series of drugs charges has been given more time to speak with his solicitor before facing a court.
Jhazino Depass faces a number of allegations stating he was concerned in the supply of Class A drugs across Tendring.
The 26-year-old is accused of supplying heroin and crack cocaine between August 30, 2021 and April 21, as well as being in possession of high value goods on the latter date.
Chelmsford Crown Court heard Depass faces a further two charges of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply in Chigwell, Essex, on April 21.
Depass, of Thameshill Avenue, Romford, had his case adjourned until June 6 and was remanded in custody.
