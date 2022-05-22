A MAN has been arrested of suspicion on GBH after reports of an assault in Clacton.

After reports of an assault, a man had also sustained injuries to his head.

The incident happened at around 2:20pm today, in Rosemary Crescent, Clacton.

Essex Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any footage.

READ MORE >> Cyclists rush through Clacton during a memorable night of sporting action

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We are dealing with an incident in Rosemary Crescent, Clacton.

“We were called at 2.20pm today to reports of a man having been assaulted during a disturbance in the street.

“He had sustained injuries to his head which thankfully are not life-threatening or life-changing.

“A man aged in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of GBH.

“We believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no wider threat to the public.

“We need anyone who witnessed the incident or has any dashcam, doorbell or phone footage of it to get in touch.

“If you have any information, you can submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

“Please quote incident 741 of 22 May.”