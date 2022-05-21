MORE than 15 firearms have been surrendered in the first week of a national gun campaign.

Essex Police have given an update into the two-week firearms surrender campaign, which encourages people to surrender any unwanted or unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

Since the campaign started on May 12, a total of 16 firearms and firearm components, and around 3,330 rounds of ammunition have been surrendered to Essex Police.

The weapons can be surrendered in a number of Essex locations, including Clacton, Colchester, Braintree, Southend, Basildon, and Grays.

However, those wishing to surrender any items are advised to call ahead on 101 so they can be advised on how best to transport the item.

Rob Coan, detective chief inspector, said: “Thankfully, crimes in Essex involving firearms are relatively few but we know that firearms can have a devastating impact on people’s lives.

“This amnesty will give people the opportunity to safely dispose of any unwanted or unlicensed firearms and ammunition safely, ensuring they do not fall into the wrong hands.

“It may also be that you possess a firearm legally, but you just don’t want or need it anymore and want to dispose of it safely.

“Essex has many responsible licensed firearms holders, however, there have been a number of changes to the law in recent years and people may not be aware of how these changes affect them.

“There may also be people out there who have inherited weapons from elderly relatives or friends that are actually not legal for them to possess.

“This amnesty gives them the opportunity to surrender the items and not be prosecuted.”