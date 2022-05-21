A MAN in his 30s is in hospital after being stabbed with the weapon still missing.

Police have since arrested a man on suspicion of GBH in connection with a disturbance which took place in Stock Road, Galleywood, Chelmsford.

There is a police presence in the area as the weapon remains outstanding.

The incident occurred shortly after 5:15pm yesterday, but it is believed the man’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “A man has been arrested in connection with a disturbance which took place in Stock Road, Galleywood, Chelmsford.

“We were called to the scene shortly after 5.15pm this afternoon to reports of a man aged in his 30s having been stabbed.

“Thankfully his injuries are not considered to be life-threatening or life-changing and he was taken to hospital for treatment, where he remains.

“A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of GBH and remains in custody.

“We believe this incident to be isolated and there is no wider threat to the public.

“Our early enquiries suggest a weapon remains outstanding and may be in the nearby wooded area of Galleywood Common and, as a result, there is likely to be a policing presence in the area in the morning.

“We know the area is popular with dog walkers and we would like to appeal to them to be vigilant and report any suspicious items they may come across in the area throughout the weekend to us by calling 101 immediately.

“Please cite crime reference 42/127335/22.”