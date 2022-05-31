FAMILY and friends of a man who died suddenly have announced a lifeboat will be named in his honour.

James Davis, 37, of Clacton, died in August last year on his wife Kierette’s birthday after she decided to pop to her parents’ home to pick up some presents.

When she returned, Kierette’s world was shattered as she found her beloved husband dead on the floor.

Now James’ family are doing all they can to honour his memory.

James’ mother, Mary, said: James death was unexpected and his friend from school Rebecca Barnard has now donated a brand new Shannon lifeboat named in his honour.

“The lifeboat will be launched in September at Wells-next-the-Sea, Norfolk.

Official - The RNLI certifying James inscription on an RNLI Shannon lifeboat

“James so loved fish and fishing so it’s appropriate in respect to his memory that his name will be bouncing up and down with the fish in the sea.”

Kierette and James, whose brother died in December 2020, first met at Clacton County High School when they were both just 12-years-old.

When the Clacton couple turned 18 they decided to commit to each other before breaking up four years later.

Fate, however, had different ideas and by the age of 27 Kierette and James had rekindled their romance and got married in 2015.

His life was then celebrated during a service held at St Paul’s Church in October 2021.