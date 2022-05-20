CAFÉ customers had a surprise with their coffee as a national hero dropped by to say hello.
Just days after coming second in the Eurovision Song Contest, Sam Ryder came down to Brightlingsea Lido Cafe to have a laugh and take some pictures.
In the competition, The British hopeful from Maldon delighted fans at home by topping the national jury vote with 283 points.
He beat favourites Spain and Sweden in the competition held in Turin, Italy, with the UK's best result in 20 years.
Landing at London's Heathrow Airport on Sunday evening, the 32-year-old wore a pink Kalush Orchestra hat as a nod to the Ukrainian winners.
