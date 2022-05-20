AN air ambulance was deployed two days in a row following concerning reports of medical emergencies.
Medics from the Essex & Herts Air Ambulance were sent to Clacton on May 17 to assist police officers and paramedics.
Upon arrival the trio of teams worked together to optimise the outcome of an injured male patient who needed urgent help.
The casualty was subsequently transferred to a specialist hospital for ongoing treatment.
The day before, air ambulance crews were called to a female emergency in Colchester before she was sent to a hospital's emergency department.
