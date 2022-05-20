AN amateur arts group will be able to continue nurturing performing talent after receiving hundreds of pounds from a generous organisation.

The Clacton Community Theatre, which is based in St Mark’s Church, Lymington Avenue, has been gifted £200 by the Rotary Club of Clacton Jubilee.

The youth initiative specialises in dancing, singing and acting and provides weekly sessions for young people, helping them explore and develop their skills.

The windfall was presented to Emily and Victoria Batson and their budding entertainers by club president Neil Marshall and former president Colin Parsons.

The money will now be put towards funding a range of activities the cast of workshop leaders plan to host during the forthcoming school holidays.

Martin Sell, of the Rotary Club of Clacton Jubilee, said the club’s members will always endeavour to help community groups where they can.

He said: “We donated £200 to Clacton Community Theatre to go towards funding club activities over the half-term break.

“I understand Clacton Community Theatre is a fairly new group and approached the club for assistance in their funding.

“Our club is always looking to support local initiatives involving young people.”

To find out more information about the Clacton Community Theatre visit facebook.com/clactoncommunitytheatre.



