REGAL school students were invited as the royal guests of honour to a historic estate in celebration of the Queen’s milestone anniversary.

Pupils from St Osyth Primary School and Mistley Normal Primary School transformed into princesses, knights, kings and queens for an education event at St Osyth Priory.

St Osyth Priory, which is owned by the Sargeant family, boasts a unique range of heritage buildings, as well as environmental and ecological features.

Upon arrival, the more than 40 children were welcomed by staff from St Osyth Priory Education Centre before enjoying an afternoon of fun with History off the Page.

The team of teachers specialises in introducing wide-eyed youngsters to the wonders of the past and bygone eras in an exciting and engaging way.

During their visit to the centre, the students learnt around the Queen and the Royal Family to mark the 70 years the country’s figurehead has sat on the throne.

The Year 1 and Year 2 pupils also made the most of the site’s magnificent landscape when they had a picnic near the Darcy House.

After marveling at the estate’s impressive herd of rare white deer they then re-enacted Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation in full fancy dress.