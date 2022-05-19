THE whirring of some of the country’s finest cyclists lit up a town centre during a thrilling evening of racing.

Arriving in Clacton for round five of the series, the Tour Series saw both male and female riders race for one hour and five laps during two different races on Thursday evening.

The town centre was dramatically revamped to accommodate the exhilarating event, which started and finished in Marine Parade East.

The route saw riders travel down Pier Avenue, through West Avenue, up Jackson Road and back down Pier Avenue.

Champion - men's winner Matt Bostock

Cyclists then headed up Station Road, along Rosemary Road, down Beach Road and back onto Marine Parade East where the 1.4km circuit concluded.

It was 21-year-old Matt Bostock who claimed the first victory of the night during the men’s race where 59 people battled it out to celebrate on the podium.

The cyclist who hails from the Isle of Man was also part of the event’s most successful team in WiV SunGod and secured the fastest lap out of the men, hitting a top speed of 36mph.

He told the Gazette his first trip to Clacton was a memorable one.

Exciting - riders rush through Clacton town centre

“I’m ecstatic, it’s the perfect night,” said Bostock. “In it’s rare things go perfectly so to get all prizes available, I couldn’t ask for any more.

“As a ginger it was perhaps a bit hot today but you don’t notice it too much when you’re cycling, although I had a dry mouth which probably affected me a little.

“That being said it was a nice, hot evening and I’d much rather that than rain so I won’t complain.”

The 21-year-old added: “It was a really good turnout from the locals and a really good course. There was lots of cheering, banging on the boards which all give a good atmosphere.

Victory - Sammie Stuart finished 32 seconds quicker than her nearest rival

“It shows how good cycling can be for a town, especially one where the people seem nice, friendly and all supportive. As a cyclist you couldn’t ask for more.”

For the women, Sammie Stuart romped home a resounding 32 seconds ahead of her nearest competitor.

A firefighter by day, Stuart led throughout the entirety of the race and was cheered home by delighted onlookers.