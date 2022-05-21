RISES in house prices have made it difficult for first time buyers to get onto the property ladder.

The average UK home costs £240,000 compared to £200,000 just five years ago, according to Zoopla.

However, figures show throughout the East of England, property prices are lower than the national average.

To help residents in find a property or investment opportunity, we’ve compiled a list of some of the cheapest properties in Colchester and Tendring.

Semi Detached House, Colchester

Credit: Auction House London/Rightmove

This semi detached house in East Hill, Colchester is a grade II listed property situated on a residential road close to shops and amenities. Castle Park is within easy reach and transport links are provided by Colchester Town railway station.

The guide price for this house is £90,000 on Rightmove. For more details on this property click here.

Park Home, Little Clacton

Credit: Sheen's/Rightmove

This one bedroom fully residential park home is located in the sought-after area of Little Clacton and is close to Clacton town centre, the seafront and the railway station.

The St Osyth Road property comes with a communal parking area and communal gardens, the property is listed at £70,000 on Rightmove. For more information click here.

Flat, Harwich

Credit: Reid Residential/Rightmove

This split maisonette spans two floors and is in need of some modernisation. Spanning the ground and first floor and also offering a large loft space.

The property is within a stones throw of the beach, town centre and transport links, listed at £80,000 on Rightmove. For more details visit Rightmove’s website. For more information visit the listing here.

End of terrace house, Walton

Credit: McHugh & Co London/Rightmove

Situated off the high street, this three bedroom property is close to shopping and travelling facilities in Walton, nearby to the pier and is also close to Frinton Park.

This Churchfield Road house is listed at £100,000 on Rightmove. Find out more here.

Studio Apartment, Colchester

Credit: William H. Brown/Rightmove

Located in the heart of Colchester’s town centre, this top floor studio apartment is being sold with a tenant in place and currently achieving £525 pcm.

This property is a great investment opportunity with a gross return approaching 8 per cent. There is a residents permit parking scheme available as well.

The property is listed on Rightmove at £80,000 in South Street. For more information click here.