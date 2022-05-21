Wetherspoons is probably one of the UK's most popular pub chains with hundreds of venues up and down the country - but what are the branches in Essex like?
With each bar, there comes a different standard for cleanliness and hygiene.
The inspections are carried out by the local authority and findings are updated on the FSA website whenever there is a new inspection.
So it is easy for you to find out the hygiene rating of your local Wetherspoons!
What do different food hygiene ratings mean?
There are six different ratings that a venue can be awarded from 0 to 5.
5 - Hygiene standards are very good
4 – Hygiene standards are good
3 – Hygiene standards are generally satisfactory
2 – Some improvement is necessary
1 – Major improvement is necessary
0 – Urgent improvement is required
Food hygiene ratings for Wetherspoons in Essex
The Last Post (Weston Road, Southend-on-Sea, SS1 1AS)
Rating - 5
Last inspection - October 21, 2021
The Elms (1060 London Road Leigh-On-Sea Essex, SS9 3ND)
Rating - 5
Last inspection - May 20, 2019
The Roebuck (138 High Street Rayleigh Essex, SS6 7BU)
Rating - 5
Last inspection - February 14, 2019
The Dairyman (16 High Street Brentwood Essex, CM14 4AB)
Rating - 5
Last inspection - May 18, 2021
The Temeraire (55 High Street Saffron Walden Essex, CB10 1AA)
Rating - 4
Last inspection - March 15, 2022
Moon and Starfish (1 Marine Parade East Clacton On Sea Essex, CO15 1PT)
Rating - 5
Last inspection - September 5, 2021
The Bottle Kiln (60 Kingsway Dovercourt Harwich Essex, CO12 3JR)
Rating - 5
Last inspection - June 17, 2019
Rose and Crown (109 High Street Maldon Essex, CM9 5EP)
Rating - 5
Last inspection - September 1, 2021
The Parsons Barn (Frobisher Way Shoeburyness Southend-On-Sea Essex, SS3 8UT)
Rating - 5
Last inspection - November 10, 2021
The William Aylmer (2 Aylmer House Kitson Way Harlow Essex (CM20 1DG)
Rating - 5
Last inspection - February 10, 2022
The Picture Palace (Fairfield Road Braintree Essex, CM7 3HA)
Rating - 5
Last inspection - September 15, 2021
The Playhouse (4-6 St. Johns Street Colchester, CO2 7AA)
Rating - 5
Last inspection - August 26, 2021
The Ivory Peg (19 - 21 New London Road Chelmsford, CM2 0NA)
Rating - 4
Last inspection - November 19, 2021)
The Battesford Court (100/102 Newland Street Witham Essex, CM8 1AH)
Rating - 5
Last inspection - January 20, 2020
The Blue Boar (The Blue Boar 39 High Street Billericay Essex, CM12 9BA)
Rating - 5
Last inspected - May 20, 2021
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here