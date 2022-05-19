ESSEX’S newest singing star is to perform at a special concert to celebrate the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

Eurovision runner up Sam Ryder has been asked to join the stellar list of performers who are set to take part in the BBC’s Platinum Party At The Palace concert.

Queen and Adam Lambert will open the concert, 20 years after guitarist Brian May performed God Save The Queen on Buckingham Palace’s roof during a show marking the Golden Jubilee in 2002.

Alicia Keys, Nile Rodgers and Andrea Bocelli will also play during the three-stage, two-and-a-half-hour event on Saturday June 4.

The line-up will also include Duran Duran, Bond composer Hans Zimmer, Ella Eyre, Craig David, Mabel, Elbow and George Ezra.

And now Sam, from Maldon, has been invited to join the play list.

Sam will perform live at the event which will also feature appearances from sports figures and stars of the stage and screen.

Sir David Attenborough, Emma Raducanu, David Beckham, Stephen Fry, Dame Julie Andrews, The Royal Ballet and Paralympian swimmer Ellie Simmonds will all make appearances.

Dance troupe and Britain’s Got Talent winners Diversity will also make an appearance while there will be a pre-recorded performance from Sir Elton John.

The event will conclude with a performance by soul legend Diana Ross – her first UK live performance in 15 years.

She said: “I have had the honour of meeting the Queen many times throughout my life, including when I was with my family.

“Her Majesty has and continues to be such an incredible inspiration to so many across the world and I was absolutely delighted to receive an invitation to perform on such a momentous and historic occasion.”

The evening will highlight global themes which have emerged or evolved during the the Queen’s reign including British and Commonwealth contributions in the fields of fashion, sport, the environment, pop music and musicals.

The latter section will be curated by Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber and feature a special appearance by Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda plus performances featuring the casts of The Phantom Of The Opera, Hamilton, Six, The Lion King and Joseph And The Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.

Coverage will be led by Kirsty Young and Roman Kemp with 22,000 people attending, with 10,000 tickets allocated in a public ballot and 7,500 for key workers, members of the Armed Forces, volunteers and charity workers.