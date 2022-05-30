STAFF at a care home are working hard to make sure its resident’s have the opportunity to live out their dreams in a new project.

Beaumont Manor Care Home in Frinton has launched the Dreams Come True project to help out its residents.

Every resident was given the opportunity to choose something they would like to do and the team is focused to make sure it happens.

Kate Emery, manager at the care home said: “We pride ourselves on providing the very best in person-centred care and this project is great as it gives the team the opportunity to gain further insight into the individual residents’ dreams and to then go about making it happen.

“Often, things were taken for granted before the pandemic and it’s vital that we make these experiences happen for the residents to ensure that they live a happy and fulfilled life.

“We have plenty more dreams to fulfil over the coming weeks and months and we are committed to making these moments of magic continue for our lovely residents.”

Memories - John Peel had some fun with ten pin bowling

So far the team has helped Annie Hoban attend her granddaughter’s wedding in April.

Not only did the team help Annie prepare for the big day with a pampering session, they also made all the travel arrangements and a member of the care team supported Annie by going to the wedding as well.

Annie's daughter Fiona Hoban said: “Like many families we have not all been together with Annie since the pandemic. Thank you so much for all that you and the home have done for us as a family.”

Recently another resident John Peel wanted to go out for lunch and a game of ten pin bowling.

Having been an avid bowling player in his younger years John was delighted to get this opportunity bringing back many happy memories.

Next in line for the project is Ron Flynn who served in the RAF and would like to see the spitfires at Duxford museum.

If you would like to keep up with the care home’s efforts in making it’s resident’s dreams come true, updates can be found by visiting bit.ly/3wsxoWL.