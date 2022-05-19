PASSENGERS are being invited onboard to have a look around a brand-new Greater Anglia train.

The special event at Clacton railway station next week will show off the train’s new layout and features.

The initiative is aimed at helping people to travel with confidence and has been organised by the Essex and South Suffolk Community Rail Partnership as part of a national Community Rail Week.

One of Greater Anglia’s new electric commuter trains will stand in platform 4 from 10.15am until 2pm on Monday, May 23.

Schoolchildren will visit until 11am, after which, the public is invited to come along and experience the improved features.

They include more seats, dedicated cycle areas and spacious wheelchair spaces, signposted on the outside of the train, as well as accessible toilets and seating areas with room for families.

Greater Anglia said the trains are better for the environment too with an energy-efficient, aerodynamic design.

Jayne Sumner, rail engagement manager for the Essex and South Suffolk Community Rail Partnership, said: “We hope that people who have not used the train before, have not yet seen one of the new trains, or people with accessibility needs will come along and have a look round the train to see how its improved features might help them to use rail safely and confidently.”