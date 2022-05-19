FIRMS are being urged to make sure their company is in with a chance of winning a prestigious Tendring Blue Ribbon Business Award.

The event is back for the first time in three years after being cancelled due to the Covid pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

Organisers say the aim is to return bigger and better than ever before.

Nominations are now open for 15 categories and the closing date is June 17.

The awards are organised by TC Group, Barclays and new co-hosts FJG Solicitors.

Sadie Moore, from Barclays, said: “A lot has happened over the past three years, and it has been a really tough time for many businesses, while others have thrived.

“This is a year to celebrate success in a difficult climate and acknowledge the resilience firms and their employees have Tendring have shown over that period.”

After June 17 the judges will get down to work to pick out the winners who will be honoured at a glittering ceremony at Clacton’s Princes Theatre on September 8.

The evening will be attended by around 300 and is being hosted once again by presenter Dom Atkins and will include live entertainment.

For more information and to make a nomination go to tendringblueribbon.org.