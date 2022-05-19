A NEW trail celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and encouraging people to explore the district has been launched in Tendring.

Tendring Council has teamed up with High Street Safari to run a free story-trail at towns around the area.

This innovative experience lets families choose what happens in the story and is completely contactless, with anyone with a smartphone being able to take part for free.

Players will not only discover cute characters along the route, but get to see them burst to life in augmented reality and take selfies and record videos with them.

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Beacon Trail is located at seven stops within each town taking part; with the trail available to take part in Brightlingsea, Clacton, Harwich and Dovercourt, and Walton.

Families will be guided on their trip by Sir Barnaby Beacon as he visits magical friends, like Charlie Crown or Theadora Throne, who have come to life from Buckingham Palace and gone on a trip to Tendring.

Tendring Council chairman Peter Harris said the trail was a fun activity for families that encouraged people to visit their local town centres.

“These trails are designed to not only celebrate the wonderful landmark of 70 years on the throne by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, but also to get people in and exploring our towns,” Mr Harris said.

“It’s great fun, with such a creative story children can really engage with.”

The trail can be completed in more than one visit, and families or groups win a free, digital fun pack at the end.

Funding for the trail, which runs until June 12, has come from the Clacton 150 celebrations work, which received £250,000 from the National Heritage Lottery Fund.

Meanwhile special commemorative Jubilee coins, commissioned by the council, are still available to purchase as a memento of the occasion.

Available to buy for £1 each the limited edition coins, bearing the civic crest of Tendring Council, can be bought from leisure centres in Clacton, Dovercourt and Walton and the Visitor Information Centre at Clacton Town Hall.

To find out more about the trail, visit jubileebeacontrail.com.