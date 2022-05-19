A MUSEUM will be unable to open this weekend as a result of staff shortages.
St Osyth Museum, in Colchester Road, will be closed this Saturday and Sunday.
Bosses have cited a lack of available employees as the reason for the closure.
It is hoped, however, the facility will be able to welcome back customers from May 28.
The St Osyth Museum is run by the St Osyth Historical Society and receives assistance from St Osyth Parish Council.
To find out more information visit facebook.com/stosmuseum.
