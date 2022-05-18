A MAN had to be cut free from a car by firefighters after a crash left him trapped.

Crews from Clacton, Colchester and Weeley were called to A120 near Frating shortly after 11.30am today.

Upon arrival they found a car and a van had been involved in a serious smash and a man was trapped as a result.

The firefighters then used specialist cutting and lifting equipment to release the man before leaving him in the care of the ambulance service by 12.51pm.

 