A MAN is due to appear in court next month to face charges in connection with theft of electrical items worth a four-figure sum.
Essex Police received reports a large amount of mobile phone related items had been stolen from Tesco in London Road, Clacton on December 30 last year.
James Grantham, 31, of West Avenue, Clacton has now been summonsed to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on June 8 to face two counts of theft from employer.
An 18-year-old man who was also arrested has been told he faces no further action.
