More dogs were reported stolen in Essex last year than before the pandemic, figures reveal.

Essex Police recorded 93 dog thefts in 2021, according to a Freedom of Information request from Direct Line Pet Insurance.

This was up from 51 in 2020, and on 53 in 2019 – before the pandemic.

A missing pets charity said an increase in dog thefts across the UK is linked to the coronavirus pandemic, and warned new owners might accidentally be buying stolen dogs.

Across the UK, 2,077 dogs were reported stolen to 35 police forces which responded to the FOI request.

Though Direct Line Pet Insurance estimates the real figure to be as high as 2,760.

This estimate was up from 2,438 in 2020 and the highest number since their records began in 2015.

Madeline Pike, veterinary nurse for Direct Line Pet Insurance, said: “It’s devastating to see the number of dogs stolen continue to increase across the country.

"Unfortunately, the increase in dog ownership since the pandemic began and the subsequent rise in prices of these animals seems to make the crime even more appealing to thieves."

She said dog owners should take precautions such as keeping their pets on a lead when in busy areas, and avoiding leaving a dog tied up outside a shop, or left inside an empty car.

In Essex, the rate of stolen canines last year was 12 incidents per 100,000 households.

Along with an increase in thefts across the UK, the proportion of pooches returned to their owners also rose last year, to 22 per cent.

Direct Line Pet Insurance said French bulldogs were the most stolen breed in 2021, followed by Jack Russells, chihuahuas and pugs.